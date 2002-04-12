XM raises $154 million in stock offering

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. said Friday that it was selling nearly 13.4

million shares of stock at $11.50 each, raising proceeds of $154 million.

The company may also sell an additional 2 million shares to underwriter

Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.

The offering dilutes current stock holdings, which were trading at $11.19 each

Friday afternoon.

The money will be used to keep XM in business through the second quarter of

next year.

In 2001, XM showed revenue of $533,000 and losses of $307 million applicable

to outstanding common shares, or $5.13 per share.

By the end of the first quarter, XM had 76,000

subscribers. It expects to sign up 350,000 by the end of the year. It needs 4

million to break even, which the company doesn't expect to have until

2004.