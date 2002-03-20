XM Radio's stock dips

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc.'s stock took a hit Tuesday after a Dow Jones & Co. Inc. reporter quoted a

company auditor's concerns that the satellite-radio provider would not be able

to "continue as a going concern" without additional investment.

The wording, plucked from XM's latest annual report, is standard

"boilerplate" language that securities regulators require unprofitable start-up

companies to place in their financial statements, but the stock dropped $2 per share

Tuesday to $13 after the report was followed by other wire services.

To stem further bad reports, the company scrambled to issue a press release

noting that the identical language has been included in every annual report

since XM went public in 1999.

XM shares fell to $12.65 apiece by end-of-day

Wednesday.