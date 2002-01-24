XM Radio expects to grow fast

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. plans to have 350,000 subscribers by the end

of this year, CEO Hugh Panero said Thursday.

The company expects 60,000 of those subscribers to come in the fourth

quarter, once car manufacturers begin offering XM as an option on new cars.

XM investor General Motors Corp. has already announced that it will include

XM as an option in 23 of its 2003 car and truck lines.

Panero expects other car manufacturers to add XM as an option to their 2003

models by the third quarter of this year, although he did not announce any new

carmakers. One possibility is American Honda Motor Co. Inc., which is an

investor in the company.

So far, XM has signed up more than 30,000 subscribers, at an acquisition cost

of $130 each, Panero said. That pace outstrips the expectations of Wall Street

analysts.

XM also announced its financial results for the year and for the fourth

quarter.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $533,000, while its earnings

before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA, or operating cash

flow) came in at negative $238.9 million.

That number includes a one-time cost of $26.3 million for terrestrial

repeater sites that are no longer needed.