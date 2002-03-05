XM: NAB reading too much into patent

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. has no plans to offer local radio

programming, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The National Association of Broadcasters Monday released a copy of a

patent XM has received to insert local programming into its satellite-delivered

radio feeds.

The NAB has repeatedly told the Federal Communications

Commission it is concerned that XM is going to use its network of terrestrial

repeaters to deliver local programming to customers.

That

would put XM in competition with local radio broadcasters, which the NAB wants

to avoid.

'The NAB

is demanding something that we agree with and that we have consistently

agreed with going all the way back to 1997,' XM spokesman Charles Robbins

said.

'We are strictly a national satellite-radio service. Coming up with patents

is what scientists do -- when they discover something, they patent it.'

Radio broadcaster Bill O'Shaughnessy -- who has been

fighting hard against XM's attempts to place terrestrial repeaters in

Westchester County, N.Y. -- said that if satellite-radio companies begin to

offer local programming, it 'could unquestionably have a devastating impact on

free over-the-air traditional broadcasting as we know it.'