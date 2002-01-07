XM claims more than 30,000 subs

After its first two months of doing business nationwide, XM Satellite Radio

has signed up more than 30,000 paying subscribers, XM President Hugh Panero said

Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. That pace exceeds

analysts' expectations.

By comparison, according to Panero, EchoStar Communications Corp. signed up

31,000 subscribers during its first 70 days of operation, and consumers

purchased 7,800 compact-disc players and 8,600 DVD players in the first two

months they were on the market.

"XM is rapidly becoming a consumer electronics entertainment standard just as

the CD, VDR, DBS and DVD did before it," Panero said in a statement. "The

positive consumer acceptance of XM is particularly gratifying in light of the

challenging economy: what merchandisers call the most difficult retail

environment in a decade."