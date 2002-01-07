XM claims more than 30,000 subs
After its first two months of doing business nationwide, XM Satellite Radio
has signed up more than 30,000 paying subscribers, XM President Hugh Panero said
Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. That pace exceeds
analysts' expectations.
By comparison, according to Panero, EchoStar Communications Corp. signed up
31,000 subscribers during its first 70 days of operation, and consumers
purchased 7,800 compact-disc players and 8,600 DVD players in the first two
months they were on the market.
"XM is rapidly becoming a consumer electronics entertainment standard just as
the CD, VDR, DBS and DVD did before it," Panero said in a statement. "The
positive consumer acceptance of XM is particularly gratifying in light of the
challenging economy: what merchandisers call the most difficult retail
environment in a decade."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.