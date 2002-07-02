XM to be offered in some U.S. Toyotas
In a twist from XM Satellite Radio's deals so far with auto makers, auto
dealer Gulf States Toyota will offer XM as a dealer-installed option starting
July 17.
Gulf States Toyota has exclusive rights to sell Toyotas at its 141
dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
XM has direct deals with car manufacturers General Motors, Volkswagen/Audi,
Nissan and Saab to offer XM's service as an option on various new car models.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.