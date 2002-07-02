XM to be offered in some U.S. Toyotas

In a twist from XM Satellite Radio's deals so far with auto makers, auto

dealer Gulf States Toyota will offer XM as a dealer-installed option starting

July 17.

Gulf States Toyota has exclusive rights to sell Toyotas at its 141

dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

XM has direct deals with car manufacturers General Motors, Volkswagen/Audi,

Nissan and Saab to offer XM's service as an option on various new car models.