XM adds PCs to its play list

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. Monday introduced the first satellite-radio

receiver for personal computers, giving the company a new pool of potential

subscribers.

The XM PC Receiver, or "XM PCR," picks up all 101 of XM's digital music,

entertainment and news feeds without the need for an Internet connection.

The receiver is available from online retailer PC Connection Inc. (www.pcconnection.com) or through XM's Web

site (www.xmradio.com). Its suggested

retail price is $69.95.