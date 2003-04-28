XM adds PCs to its play list
XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. Monday introduced the first satellite-radio
receiver for personal computers, giving the company a new pool of potential
subscribers.
The XM PC Receiver, or "XM PCR," picks up all 101 of XM's digital music,
entertainment and news feeds without the need for an Internet connection.
The receiver is available from online retailer PC Connection Inc. (www.pcconnection.com) or through XM's Web
site (www.xmradio.com). Its suggested
retail price is $69.95.
