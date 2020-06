TNN suffered as badly with its XFL coverage as the broadcast networks, with the network's Nielsen household rating dropping 50%. Sunday's game fro 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. fell to a 1.2 from a 2.4 for the previous week's game. That's double what the network had been delivering in that time slot pre-XFL and delivery of TNN's target 18-49 adult demo tripled. - John Higgins