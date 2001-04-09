XFL sets postseason schedule

The XFL's first-ever playoff schedule is set.

On Saturday (April 14), NBC will televise the San Francisco Demons vs. the

Orlando Rage at 8 p.m. United Paramount Network gets the Chicago Enforcers vs.

the Los Angeles Xtreme.

The Million Dollar Game, The XFL's version of the Super Bowl, will air April

21 on NBC.

As for this past weekend's ratings, NBC remained flat from the week before,

averaging a 1.7 household rating for its San Francisco vs. Los Angeles telecast,

according to Nielsen Media Research.