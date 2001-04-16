XFL playoff game bombs in ratings

The XFL's first playoff game on Saturday night drew less than three million viewers, virtually ensuring NBC's exit from its deal with the football league.

The Los Angeles Xtreme's 33-16 victory over the Chicago Enforcers pulled 2.9 million viewers with a dismal 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. NBC Sports Chairman Dick Ebersol indicated recently that its would take a significant ratings turnaround in the league playoffs for NBC to stick with the XFL for a second season. The XFL regular season ratings averaged a 3.3 - well below the 4.5 household rating NBC guaranteed advertisers.

World Wrestling Federation honcho Vince McMahon has declared his intention to seek a deal with UPN as its primary XFL broadcast partner if NBC opts out of its two-year deal. Ratings for Sunday night's XFL playoff contest on UJPN are not yet available. - Richard Tedesco