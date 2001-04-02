XFL holds the line

For the third week straight, the XFL scored below a 2 rating, recording a 1.8

rating/3 share March 31, according to Nielsen Media Research's 'fast national'

numbers.

The good news was that the game did not drop any from the previous Saturday's 1.8.

Taking top honors for last Saturday was a more established

sports franchise, the NCAA championships on CBS (8p.m.-10:30 p.with a 10.5/18.

Runner-up to CBS in the time period was ABC, airing the film Disclosure,

starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore.