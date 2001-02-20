XFL hit for big audience loss

The XFL's national rating on NBC dropped 33% last Saturday night from the previous week's game.

The Los Angeles Xtreme 12-9 victory over the Las Vegas Outlaws produced a 3.1 rating, 6 share in national Nielsen numbers. The previous Saturday match-up produced a 4.6 rating. Last Saturday's game drew an even slimmer 2.5 rating among its prime demographic, males aged 18-34, for a 40% drop from the season's second game.

But press reports say there hasn't been any advertiser fallout over the flagging numbers yet.

- Richard Tedesco