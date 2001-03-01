XFL dumps bump, puts Butkus on air

The XFL has dumped the "Bump and Run" rule effectively immediately and unofficially designated Dick Butkus its back-up color commentator.

The new rule - contrary to the XFL's rough and tumble image - eliminates any contact between defensive players and offensive receivers outside the first five yards from the line of scrimmage. The idea is to give XFL receivers a clearer shot at making big plays - and putting points on the board.

Meanwhile, Butkus, XFL director of football competition and Hall of Fame linebacker, temporarily replaces Jerry "The King" Lawler on NBC's bonus coverage game, Birmingham at San Francisco. Butkus has on-air experience doing radio coverage of Chicago Bears games. A permanent replacement will be named next week.

- Richard Tedesco