Xena artifacts up for charity auction

In honor of this month's season finale of Xena: Warrior Princess, Studios USA is hosting an online charity auction of the many of the show's props.

Costumes worn by star Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor will be among the 250 total items up for bid during the Yahoo-sponsored auction June 1-14 at (http://auctions.yahoo.com). The auction ends on the 14th to kick off the start of Xena's two-part season finale. All proceeds from the auction will go to Lawless' charity of choice, Childheld USA National Child Abuse Hotline.

- Susanne Ault