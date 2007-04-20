Xbox Seeks First Original TV Content

Microsoft and the New York Television Festival (NYTF) have unveiled a competition to create the first original TV programming for Xbox LIVE, an online community that delivers games and TV shows to the Xbox console.

While 1,500 hours worth of TV shows and movies including The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, Dukes of Hazard, and others are already available through partners including Comedy Central, CBS, CW and Cartoon Network, this will be the first original TV content available on Xbox Online.

The company is sponsoring a contest with the prize of $100,000 to makes a pilot and a six-episode commitment.

Would-be Xbox (TV) programmers have until June 29 to submit a 5 minute to 15 minute pilot, and the finalists will get get play on Xbox Live Marketplace's VOD service. A winner will be picked at the end of June, with the pilot showcased at the NYTF in the fall.