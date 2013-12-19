Xbox Orders Documentary Film Series About Digital Revolution

Xbox continues its push into original programming, ordering a series of documentary films about the digital revolution to premiere next year.

The film series is the first project of non-fiction producers Simon and Jonathan Chinn's newly launched multi-platform media company, Lightbox. Xbox Entertainment Studios said the series, which begins production in January, will debut exclusively on the Xbox One and Xbox 360 in 2014 worldwide through Xbox Live.

The first film in the series, which will be directed by Zak Penn (X-Men 2, Avengers), investigates the events surrounding the great video game burial of 1983.

The untitled film series joins Xbox's other unscripted series, Every Street United. The Microsoft-owned studio is also developing a live-action series based on their popular video game Halo.