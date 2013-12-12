Xbox One Sales Top 2 Million Units

Microsoft said Wednesday that it has sold more than 2 million Xbox One consoles since its launch on Nov. 22.

Brisk sales of Microsoft’s new $499 console still aren’t enough to overtake Sony's $399 PlayStation 4, which announced on Dec. 3 that it had sold 2.1 million units. Sony was also ahead of the game in terms of availability, as the PS4 debuted on Nov. 15. Sony has predicted that it will sell 5 million PS4s worldwide by the end of March.

Microsoft, meanwhile, said it is averaging more than 111,111 units sold per day, claiming it marks a record-setting pace for the Xbox. Amazon director of video games John Love added that the online retailer is selling more than 1,000 Xbox One units per minute during “peak demand” periods.

