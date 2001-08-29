X marks ratings spot for ESPN nets
The seventh annual alternative X Games in Philadelphia last week notched
improved ratings on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.
The X Games earned a 0.87 rating on ESPN, up 24 percent from a 0.7 last year,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
ESPN2's ratings climbed nearly 50 percent to a 0.8, while ABC's improved
slightly to a 1.34 from a 1.18 last year.
The X Games feature action sports that don't have established competitions,
such as skateboarding and street luge.
Coming off its X Games success, ESPN2 will roll out a weekday extreme
programming block called 'EXPN Global TV' beginning Sept. 10.
The scheduling for the action block will change with the school-year
calendar. It will air from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST during the
school year, moving to midnight to 1 a.m. during the summer
months.
