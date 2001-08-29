X marks ratings spot for ESPN nets

The seventh annual alternative X Games in Philadelphia last week notched

improved ratings on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

The X Games earned a 0.87 rating on ESPN, up 24 percent from a 0.7 last year,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

ESPN2's ratings climbed nearly 50 percent to a 0.8, while ABC's improved

slightly to a 1.34 from a 1.18 last year.

The X Games feature action sports that don't have established competitions,

such as skateboarding and street luge.

Coming off its X Games success, ESPN2 will roll out a weekday extreme

programming block called 'EXPN Global TV' beginning Sept. 10.

The scheduling for the action block will change with the school-year

calendar. It will air from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST during the

school year, moving to midnight to 1 a.m. during the summer

months.