X-Files back, missing Mulder

The X-Files is returning to Fox for a ninth season, but star David Duchovny is not.

Fox executives unveiled their fall lineup Thursday morning, a lineup with five new shows and The X-Files still in its usual 9 p.m. ET/PT Sunday time slot. Fox is still hammering out the final details on its deal for a ninth season of The X-Files and creator/executive producer Chris Carter may work as only a consultant on the series next season. Co-star Gillian Anderson is signed to remain on the show for the entire season.

The network didn't renew Carter's and X-Files spin-off Lone Gunmen for the fall. Fox has added three new comedies and a pair of dramas, plus a second installment of reality series Temptation Island that will have a number of more episodes than its original seven that ran this season, Fox execs say. The comedies are Undeclared (Tuesday 8:30), Bernie Mac (Wednesday 9:30) and The Tick (Thursday 8:30).

On the drama front, Fox will air Pasadena at 9 p.m. on Fridays and 24, which stars Kiefer Sutherland as a CIA agent, on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Fox has also taken the unusual step of airing repeat comedies at 8 p.m. every Wednesday night, a half-hour block that will combine second airings of four different Fox sitcoms including Malcolm in the Middle. Fox was expected to move the freshman comedy into the Wednesday lead-off post, but opted not to shakeup its Sunday night lineup.

Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman said Robert Downey Jr. will not be back on Ally McBeal next season. New drama Dark Angel has moved to Fridays at 8 p.m. for its second season. Shows not returning in the fall also include Freakylinks and reality veteran Police Videos. - Joe Schlosser