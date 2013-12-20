‘X Factor’ Finale Down 45% From Last Year

The X Factor’s season three finale drew a 1.7 rating among viewers 18-49 Thursday—a 45% drop from last year’s season two finale—but enough to carry Fox to the highest rating among broadcast networks Thursday night with a 1.7 rating /5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' repeats tied with ABC and NBC for second with a 1.5/5.

ABC drew a 1.7 with its third broadcast this year of A Charlie Brown Christmas. The ABC News 2013 special The Year drew a 1.4, down two tenths from last year's end-of-year special.

NBC’s The Sing-Off drew a 1.2—down 25% from the previous night and 14% from last Thursday’s episode.

The CW aired repeats.