WZMY Sells for $9.25M

Carlisle One Media has closed on its deal with Shooting Star Broadcasting for WZMY Derry (NH).

The station sold for $9.25 million, according to FCC filings.

WZMY is the MyNetworkTV affiliate for Boston. It airs Universal Sports on its digital tier.

The station will be rechristened WBIN. When the deal was announced in March, Carlisle One Media, run by Bill Binnie, said it would announce new programming and local content.

Dick Foreman of Richard A. Foreman Associates, Inc., initiated the transaction and served as the exclusive broker.