WyoMedia, Bresnan Cut a Deal

A Wyoming station owner and Bresnan Communications averted a New Year’s retransmission consent showdown, cutting a deal that will keep a number of network affiliates from going dark on Bresnan’s cable systems.

Casper-based WyoMedia, which owns or manages eight stations in Wyoming, had asked Bresnan to pay a 12 cents per subscriber monthly license fee to continue carrying the sations. Bresnan and other cable operators strain to avoid paying broadcast stations straight license fees.

While the terms could not be learned, the new deal seems to center on the broadcaster’s alternate proposal, guaranteed advertising buys on its stations plus assistance funding the digital equipment necessary to transmit the stations' signals to cable.

The stations involved include CBS affiliates KGWC and KGWL, ABC affiliate KTWO and four Fox affiliates.