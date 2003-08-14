Wyle extends ER stay
Actor Noah Wyle has signed on for an 11th season of NBC’s ER, produced
by Warner Bros.
The deal commits Wyle to the show through 2005. He also will direct episodes
of the long-running drama.
Wyle has been nominated three times for Emmy Awards for his performance as
Dr. John Carter, and ER has been nominated 108 times, with 20 wins.
Wyle, the only remaining original cast member, has also won three Screen
Actors Guild Awards and been nominated for three Golden Globe
Awards.
