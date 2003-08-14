Wyle extends ER stay

Actor Noah Wyle has signed on for an 11th season of NBC’s ER, produced

by Warner Bros.

The deal commits Wyle to the show through 2005. He also will direct episodes

of the long-running drama.

Wyle has been nominated three times for Emmy Awards for his performance as

Dr. John Carter, and ER has been nominated 108 times, with 20 wins.

Wyle, the only remaining original cast member, has also won three Screen

Actors Guild Awards and been nominated for three Golden Globe

Awards.