WXYZ Detroit Does Hi-Def With JVC

In a sign of the growing popularity of the HDV compressed high-definition format, JVC Professional has announced that WXYZ, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, MI, has purchased five of its "Pro HD" HDV-format cameras for high-definition news production.



The Scripps Howard station, which launched HD newscasts on Oct. 4, is relying on the JVC GY-HD250U Pro HD cameras primarily for field applications. WXYZ first employed the Pro HD units during its coverage of the November elections, where they were placed in a second news studio dedicated to election coverage.



“We’re extremely pleased about the quality of HD footage we captured on election night using the GY-HD250U,” said Ray Thurber, Director of Engineering for WXYZ, in a statement. “We look forward to expanding the use of the GY-HD250 for the station’s ENG needs. We are excited to offer our viewers top quality HD coverage of live local news and professional sporting events.”