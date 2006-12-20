WXYZ Detroit Does Hi-Def With JVC
By Glen Dickson
In a sign of the growing popularity of the HDV compressed high-definition format, JVC Professional has announced that WXYZ, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, MI, has purchased five of its "Pro HD" HDV-format cameras for high-definition news production.
The Scripps Howard station, which launched HD newscasts on Oct. 4, is relying on the JVC GY-HD250U Pro HD cameras primarily for field applications. WXYZ first employed the Pro HD units during its coverage of the November elections, where they were placed in a second news studio dedicated to election coverage.
“We’re extremely pleased about the quality of HD footage we captured on election night using the GY-HD250U,” said Ray Thurber, Director of Engineering for WXYZ, in a statement. “We look forward to expanding the use of the GY-HD250 for the station’s ENG needs. We are excited to offer our viewers top quality HD coverage of live local news and professional sporting events.”
