WXXV-TV Gulfport, Miss., Faces $10K FCC Fine
The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining WXXV-TV Gulfport, Miss., $10,000 for violating its children's TV rules.
In applying for its license renewal, the station volunteered to the FCC that several quarters' worth of files documenting its compliance with kids’-TV ad limits, programming reports and issues/program lists were missing from its public files.
The station said they had been accidentally discarded and most of them had since been re-created. But the FCC does not accept inadvertence as a defense and proposed the fine.
