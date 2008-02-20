WXXV-TV Gulfport, Miss., Faces $10K FCC Fine

The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining WXXV-TV Gulfport, Miss., $10,000 for violating its children's TV rules.

In applying for its license renewal, the station volunteered to the FCC that several quarters' worth of files documenting its compliance with kids’-TV ad limits, programming reports and issues/program lists were missing from its public files.

The station said they had been accidentally discarded and most of them had since been re-created. But the FCC does not accept inadvertence as a defense and proposed the fine.