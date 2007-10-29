WXTV Tops World Series for Hispanic Viewers

Even with a major rooting interest in the World Series -- some 19 Hispanic players on the two teams -- Hispanic viewers in the key 18-49 demo in top market New York gave the programming edge to Spanish-language WXTV's (Univision Communications) programming.

That's according to a Univision analysis of Nielsen Local People Meter ratings for the games, which found that over the four-game sweep, an average 119,000 viewers 18-49 watched WXTV compared with 110,000 who watched the World Series on Fox's WNYW.

In total viewers, WXTV got the edge 247,000-195,000, but it was essentially a dead heat in the 25-54 demo at 110,000 viewers apiece.