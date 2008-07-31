WXTV Tops in NYC July Sweep
The July sweep historically is pretty much of a snoozer. That is changing with more year-round programming, and it is definitely changing for Univision's Spanish-language WXTV New York.
According to Univision, WXTV won the primetime ratings race in the key 18-49 demo, beating all of the English-language stations in the nation's top TV market.
According to Univision, it averaged 174,000 viewers, just edging out WNYW at 173,000. WNBC was third with 120,000, followed by WCBS-TV at 113,000, WABC-TV with 112,200, WNJU with 102,000, WPIX with 64,000 and WWOR with 58,000.
