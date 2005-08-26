WXTV Tops Manzana Grande

WXTV New York has pulled off a first in the Big Apple (or more appropriately in this case, Manzana Grande).

According to Nielsen's new Local People Meter ratings, which, ironically, have been criticized

for undercounting minorities, Univision's WXTV in August become the first Spanish-language station in the market to win a four-week period (July 28-Aug. 24) in the key 18-49 and 25-54 demos in prime time (8-11).



The station joins KMEX in L.A., which has been number one in prime in every reporting period since LPMs were launched there.

WXTV averaged 203,000 18-49 viewers, to second-place CBS' 185,000, according to Nielsen Station Index (NSI) LPM ratings for the August period. In the key news demo of 25-54, the station averaged 230,000 viewers to second-place CBS' 207,000.

The top-rated prime time show of the month in the 18-49 demo was WXTV telenovela, La Madrastra (The Stepmother), with 352,000 viewers.

