WXTV Takes a Total Day

According to those much-talked-about Nielsen Local People Meters, Univision's WXTV New York won a day--Sunday, May 28--in sign-on to sign-off ratings in the 18-49 demo.

It is the first time since the inception of the meters, which critics once opined would underreport minority viewing, that the Spanish-language station has won the total-day race in any demo. It also won in the 18-34 demo Sunday.