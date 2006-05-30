WXTV Takes a Total Day
According to those much-talked-about Nielsen Local People Meters, Univision's WXTV New York won a day--Sunday, May 28--in sign-on to sign-off ratings in the 18-49 demo.
It is the first time since the inception of the meters, which critics once opined would underreport minority viewing, that the Spanish-language station has won the total-day race in any demo. It also won in the 18-34 demo Sunday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.