WXTV Shakes Up Baked Apple

For the first time ever, Univision's Spanish-language 6 p.m. newscast on WXTV New York was had the most viewers of any program, in any language, in its time period. It beat all the network-owned station newscasts in the market Tuesday, as well as entertainment fair elsewhere.

The station also had the most viewers 25-54, the key news demo. And that is according to the Local People Meter overnight ratings, which have been criticized for undercounting Hispanic-targeted stations.

The spike may have been viewers tuning in to see if they would be subject to heat-induced brownouts and blackouts in the Big Apple, or in this case, Baked Apple.

In 18-49's, WXTV averaged 157,658 viewers to second-place WABC-TV's 138,705. In 25-54's, WXTV averaged 211,512 viewers to WABC's 176,260.

