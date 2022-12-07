WXTV New York Lights Up Bronx Christmas Tree December 8

WXTV New York, the Univision station in DMA No. 1, hosts the Bronx Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in that New York borough December 8. Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson will attend.

The event, at Lou Gehrig Plaza at East 161st St. and Grand Concourse, starts at 5 p.m. and Univision New York will feature a special broadcast from the site at 6 p.m. There will be performances by The Celia Cruz Bronx High School Choir and La Jara Band, a band comprised of NYPD officers.

"Entertaining, informing and empowering Latinos is at the heart of everything we do at Univision New York, and we are proud to partner with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to provide our community with family-friendly holiday cheer," said Roberto Yañez, president and general manager, Univision New York.

The tree-lighting ceremony is part of WXTV’s Contigo community initiative.

"We are so excited to partner with Univision New York for this year's Annual Winter Wonderland Extravaganza, bringing our residents and families together to celebrate the holiday season," said Gibson. "This event is an opportunity to highlight what makes our borough great and we look forward to having Bronxites join us for a night of music and entertainment." ■