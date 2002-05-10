WXTV goes to the bathroom
This may be the first time that saying a station's sweeps ratings are "in the
toilet" would be a good thing.
Spanish-language WXTV(TV) New York is hoping to draw some extra eyeballs with
a local news special report, "Baños de Horror" (Bathrooms of Shame), identifying
the city's worst public restrooms.
A word to the streetwise: The three worst were John Jay Park, DeWitt Clinton
Park and the East 180th St. subway station.
The best of the dozen restrooms in high-traffic areas the station surveyed
was Bryant Park, West 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, adjacent to the
New York Public Library.
