WXIN Indianapolis Adding 7, 11 P.M. News

Tribune-owned WXIN Indianapolis is adding 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts in the coming months. The Fox affiliate’s 11 p.m. news, Fox59 NewsPoint at 11, premieres June 30. The 7 p.m. program debuts in the fall. After both are added, WXIN will offer 66 hours a week of local news.

Indiana native and former WTHR Indianapolis anchor/reporter Nicole Pence will anchor at 11 p.m., while Bob Donaldson and Fanchon Stinger will co-anchor FOX59 News at 7 p.m.

"Over the past several years, Fox59 News has seen tremendous growth in terms of news hours and viewers,” says Paul Rennie, VP and general manager at WXIN-WTTV. “The addition of the Fox59 News at 7 and NewsPoint at 11 p.m. is the next logical step in our expansion. We’re excited to bring viewers in Central Indiana more options to watch news when and how they want it."

Kerri Cavanaugh is the news director at WXIN.