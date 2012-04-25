WXII Greensboro Morning Team to Visit 'Oz'

The WXII Greensboro morning talent team steps onto the national stage when it visits Dr. Oz for the daytime show's season finale May 23. The Hearst TV station will produce a segment on the program focused on weight loss and healthy living.

Since January, WXII and 18 regional YMCA's have partnered in a health project called "Transformation Nation Triad" -- a local take on Dr. Oz's Transformation Nation health initiative. To date, 1,800 residents of North Carolina's so-called Triad region have lost over 13,252 pounds; that includes four members of WXII's on-air team.

The segment on Dr. Oz's program May 23 will tell the story of the Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem participants and their joint quest for healthier lifestyles.

"This is an unbelievable opportunity," said Hank Price, president and general manager of WXII. "Over the past months, our morning news team has built a strong relationship with Dr. Oz. He has been wonderfully responsive and helped WXII 12 play an important role in our region's health."