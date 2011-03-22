WWOR/My9 Announces 2011 Yankees Schedule

WWOR/My9

New York announced on Tuesday its broadcast schedule for the New York

Yankees 2011 season. In its seventh straight season of coverage, the

network will carry 21 games, same as last season.

WWOR's

coverage will begin on April 12 when the Yankees host the Baltimore

Orioles, and will also feature matchups with the Boston Red Sox, New

York Mets and Texas Rangers.

During

the announcement, WWOR president/GM Lew Leone said, "My9 is proud to be

the long-standing broadcast home of the New York Yankees. We enjoy a

great partnership with the YES Network and look forward to presenting

this year's terrific slate of games to the number one television

market."

The YES Network will continue to broadcast the majority of the team's games.

"We

are once again pleased to partner with My9, one of the country's

largest broadcast stations, to bring these 21 Yankees games to our

viewers and advertisers," said Michael Wach, EVP, global partnerships,

YES Network.