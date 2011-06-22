WWOR Shifting 11 PM News to 10

Fox-owned WWOR New York is moving its 11 p.m. news to 10 p.m. starting June 27. The 10 O'Clock News will be a 30-minute program comprised of "Nine at 10," which features the news of the day in nine minutes, followed by the issue-oriented debate known as "Take it On," then sports and weather in "The Two Minute Drill."

WWOR's 10 p.m. news will compete against sister WNYW's hour long primetime news.

Everybody Loves Raymond will follow late news on WWOR.

The MyNetworkTV affiliate will air King of Queens at 11, then the new dating series Excused starting September 12.

Brenda Blackmon and Harry Martin will continue to anchor the newscast, alongside sports anchor Russ Salzberg and meteorologist Audrey Puente.