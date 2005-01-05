WWOR Dons Pinstripes

News Corp.-owned New York UPN station WWOR is stepping to the plate as the new local broadcast home for the New York Yankees.

Starting next season, WWOR will air up to 21 games, mostly on Friday evenings. The telecasts will include marquee matchups with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. Most recently, CBS O&O WCBS aired Yankee games locally.

Financial terms of WWOR’s new multi-year deal, negotiated by Yankees’ corporate parent YES Network and Fox Television Station Group, were not disclosed. Fox’s New York O&O WNYW also airs Yankees games as part of Fox’s national broadcast deal with Major League Baseball.

“The popularity of the Yankees and the incredible brand they represent is a perfect programming acquisition for WWOR TV,” Vice President & General Manager Jim Clayton said in a statement.

