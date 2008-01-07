WWOR to Air New Jersey State of the State Speech

WWOR Secaucus, N.J., said Monday that it would air New Jersey Gov. John Corzine's State of the State address Jan. 8 starting at 3 p.m.

The station has been under an FCC microscope after complaints from activist groups that it was paying more programming attention to New York than to its licensed market of Secaucus, but a station spokesman asked if this was a first for WWOR said, "We have broadcast [the speech] before and will do so again."

The station wil pre-empt back-to-back episodes of syndicated game show Family Feud to air the speech.