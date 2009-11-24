‘WWII In HD' Delivers For History
By Alex Weprin
WWII in HD, History's miniseries featuring digitally remastered footage from the second World War, averaged 2.4 million viewers during its five night run Nov. 15-19. That is twice the primetime average for the network.
The series also attracted an average of 840,000 adults 18-49 and 970,000 25-54.
The miniseries had been heavily hyped, with the colorized HD footage bringing a level of clarity to the war that had not been seen before on television.
