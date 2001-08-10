WWF initials contested in court

The World Wildlife Fund put a sleeper hold on the World Wrestling

Federation in court, winning a trademark battle over the use of the WWF

initials.

The judgement forces the wrestling organization to abandon the initials in advertising, its logo and on its Web site, changes the judge acknowledged could cost up to $50 million.

Judge Robin Jacob ruled that Vince McMahon's wrestling outfit had violated an 1994 agreement between the two groups that permitted the wrestling group limited use of the initials.

The WWF said in a statement that it had anticipated the ruling, but plans to appeal. The animal protection group contended that the wrestling organization's widespread use of the initials on TV and the Internet were damaging its reputation. - Allison Romano