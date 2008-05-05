WWE’s Vince McMahon to BeSaluted by Promax/BDA

World Wrestling Entertainment chairman Vince McMahon is being given the Promax/BDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

McMahon will receive the award at the 53rd Promax/BDA Conference in New York this June.

“Vince McMahon is the world heavyweight champion of global marketing, as substantiated by the phenomenal worldwide success of the WWE brand across all media,” Promax/BDA president Jonathan Block-Verk said in announcing the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

“In the course of his career, Vince McMahon turned a regional syndicated program into a global superbrand that reaches 130 countries in 23 languages with programming for virtually every conceivable platform available in today's marketplace,” Block-Verk added.