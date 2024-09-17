WWE’s ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ Returns to NBC, Live, December 14

Wrestling special Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live on NBC and Peacock Saturday, December 14. The WWE special will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The prime event will air quarterly on NBC and Peacock, as part of WWE’s new, five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which kicked off this month with SmackDown on USA Network. SmackDown previously aired on Fox.

Saturday Night’s Main Event originally premiered on NBC in May of 1985.

NBC Entertainment called Peacock “the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S.,” with upcoming events such as Bad Blood, NXT Halloween Havoc and Crown Jewel, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.

Tickets for Main Event go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. ET, via Ticketmaster.