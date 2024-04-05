Peacock Set to Stream ‘WrestleMania XL’

Peacock will step into the wrestling ring this weekend to offer exclusive coverage of the WWE’s live flagship event, WrestleMania XL.

The live, two-night event launches April 6, and will feature many of the WWE’s marquee Superstars, including veteran grappler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson -- who will compete in the squared ring for the first time in eight years --along with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, according to the WWE.

Peacock has exclusively live streamed each WrestleMania since 2021 when it secured rights to content from the now defunct WWE Network. That deal expires in 2026.

The WWE, which in 2023 was acquired by Endeavor Group Holdings and merged with the UFC mixed-martial arts franchise under Endeavor's TKO Group Holdings company, recently secured long-term distribution deals for several of its other television properties.

This past September, USA Network signed a five-year deal to air the WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown series beginning this October, while last November The CW secured distribution rights to the WWE’s NXT weekly series.

Also, Netflix will exclusively stream the WWE’s long-running Monday Night Raw weekly series in 2025 as part of a 10-year, $5 billion deal with TKO Group Holdings reached this past January.