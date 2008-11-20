WWE Stars to Meet Press in D.C.
World Wrestling Entertainment stars including John Cena, Dave Batista, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Big Show, and CM Punk, meet with the media Dec. 1 in Washington before heading off to Iraq to entertain the troops.
It will be the sixth year in a row that the wrasslers will be heading to "forward operating bases." The visits will be taped for an hour-long holiday special, WWE Tribute to the Troops, set to air on NBC Dec. 20 at 9. The WWE stars, men and women, put on a show as well as giving soldiers a chance to send holiday greetings back home.
WWE is in Washington for a Monday Night Raw event at the Verizon Center there.
