WWE Returns to NBC

For one night only WWE will return to NBC.



WWE matches, which served as summer replacement fare for Saturday Night Live on NBC from 1985 to 1992, will be back in that time slot on June 2 for a 90-minute show. Running from 11:30 to 1am, the match-up will feature various champions in what is billed as the "strangest and smallest going head-to-head in a match that can only be seen to be believed."





NBC slated a two-hour WWE special in primetime in March 2006.



The two companies have a long history. NBC bought a stake in WWE in 2000, and the two partnered on the ill-fated XFL. NBC Universal also owns WWE's cable home, USA Network. A couple of Saturday night NBC runs per year were part of the contract when WWE's RAW moved to USA.



