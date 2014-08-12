WWE Offering OTT Network Internationally

The WWE Network has gone global.

The pro wrestling outfit said Tuesday morning the English-language version of its over-the-top WWE Network is now available in over 170 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Spain, and the Nordics. WWE said availability on mobile, gaming and connected devices will roll out through the day.

The WWE also expects to launch in the U.K. in October and Italy, UAE, Germany, Japan, India, China, Thailand and Malaysia at a later date.

International subscribers will be offered the same $9.99 per month with a six month commitment, but WWE has lowered the month-by-month rate to $12.99.

Additionally, WWE said that WWE Network will be available by Aug. 13 on Sony Internet-connected TVs, Blu-ray disc players and Blu-ray home theater systems. By Aug. 15, WWE Network will be available on Samsung Smart TV devices, Blu-ray players and home theater systems.

The network went live Feb. 24 and added 667,000 subs in its first six weeks, though growth has slowed in recent months. The pro wrestling outfit has said it needs 1 million subscribers to offset potential PPV revenue losses it will suffer from migrating its events to the WWE Network.