WWE Network Pins Down More Than 667,000 Subs

The over-the-top WWE Network has pinned down more than 667,000 subscribers in its first six weeks on air, the WWE announced Monday.

WWE Network officials said it is “well on its way” to reaching its goal of 1 million subscribers by the end of 2014. The pro wrestling outfit has said it needs 1 million subscribers to offset potential PPV revenue losses it will suffer from migrating its events to the WWE Network.

The $9.95/month subscription digital service, which last night aired Wrestlemania XXX—the first of 12 WWE pay-per-view events that will migrate to the channel—launched on Feb. 24 after first seeking traditional linear network and a-la-carte distribution.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.