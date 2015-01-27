WWE Network Hits One Million Subscriber Mark

It took longer than originally anticipated, but the WWE Network has finally reached 1 million subscribers.

The WWE said the latest results were up 37% (24% in the U.S.) from the last report at the end of the third quarter in 2014. The OTT network launched in the U.K. in January, and on Sunday aired one of its prized Pay-Per-View events, The Royal Rumble. The WWE’s biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania is scheduled for March 29.

The pro wrestling outfit has said it needs 1 million subscribers to offset potential PPV revenue losses it will suffer from migrating its events to the WWE Network. After signing up more than 667,000 in its first six weeks, the WWE said it was tracking to reach 1 million by the end of 2014.

Even so, the WWE said reaching the one million mark in 11 months makes it the fastest-growing digital subscription service.