WWE, Monk Carry USA to Victory

Reliably solid showings of WWE wrestling and Monk helped USA draw the most viewers of any ad-supported cable network during prime in August with 2.92 million, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network was followed by TNT with 2.68 million, Lifetime with 1.84 million and ESPN with 1.82 million.

With its record breaking premiere of The Cheetah Girls 2 on Aug. 25, non-ad-supported Disney Channel had the most-viewed program of the month and just about tied USA for the most total viewers of the month. The movie pulled in 7.82 million total viewers and Disney averaged 2.91 million for the month in prime.



TNT scored the top three ad-supported programs for the month. Its Aug. 13 original movie The Ron Clark Story (6.95 million viewers) was sandwiched between the July 31 and Aug. 7 episodes of The Closer (7.22 and 6.71 million viewers, respectively).



Lifetime ranked in the month's top 10 programs with its original biopic about American Idol's Fantasia Barrino, which averaged 6.65 million viewers Aug. 19, as did ESPN with it's Aug. 21 Cowboys/Saints game pulling in 6.58 million viewers.