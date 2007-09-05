WWE Gets in Ring with Microsoft to Upgrade Online-Video Distribution

World Wrestling Entertainment is tag-teaming with Microsoft on a new tool for delivering richer online video to its legion of fans.

WWE claims 20 million unique visitors per month to its Web site.

Microsoft's Silverlight interactive plug-in will become the backbone (or should that be "back-breaking, bone-crusher?") for delivering more than 14,000 wrestling clips from shows, bouts and classic contests.





WWE remains a powerhouse on TV, as well. Just this week, USA Network's primetime coverage of No. 1 tennis player Roger Federer trying to capture another major victory at the U.S. Open was moved to co-owned CNBC to make room for WWE's high-rated regular Monday-night bouts.